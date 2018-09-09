Shuckers heading to Southern League Championship Series

The Shuckers sprinted out to an early lead. Hiura began his memorable night with a three-run home run in the first inning off starter RHP Daniel Wright (L, 0-1). Gavin LaValley provided Pensacola's lone run with a solo home run in the top of the second, but Biloxi loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame. Trent Grisham brought in a run with an infield single before Hiura slapped a double to right field that scored all three runners on the bases.