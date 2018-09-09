Road construction in D’Iberville expected to last three weeks

Work is set to begin Monday on Popps Ferry Road

By Lindsay Knowles | September 9, 2018 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 10:47 AM

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - The intersection of Popps Ferry Road and D’Iberville Boulevard will be closed for the next three weeks beginning Monday morning.

D'Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin says contractors will be installing storm drainage and roadway improvements. Drivers will need to detour around this year. The closure is expected to last around three weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic on D'Iberville Boulevard north- and southbound will remain open but drivers should expect delays. There will be no access to D'Iberville Boulevard from Popps Ferry Road in either direction.

The intersection of Popps Ferry Road and D'Iberville Boulevard will be closed for the next three weeks beginning Monday morning. ((Photo source: D'Iberville Police Dept))

Motorists are asked to be alert and plan ahead or consider taking alternate routes to and from your destination during this phase of construction.

All businesses along Popps Ferry Road will remain open during the construction.

