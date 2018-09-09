Rare sea turtles to be released after being treated by IMMS

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Life is good for a sea turtle at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, but there’s no place like home.
In less than 24 hours, nine Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles will be returning to their natural habitat for a second chance at life.
The turtles were accidentally hooked by fishermen, who called the stranding hotline. It was a smart move that put the turtles in the hands of trained professionals at IMMS. They surgically and safely remove the hook before spending weeks nursing the turtle back to full health.
“These are long lived species. We want to make sure they have the brightest chance for survival once they go back out," said IMMS veterinarian Debra Moore.
There could also be dangers unseen. An x-ray of one of the turtles showed a second hook hidden deep in its throat. A hook could just be one of many problems for a sea turtle.
A loggerhead was recently found with a hook in its flipper, along with a number of other health issues. “She had an infection, she also had evidence of shark bites and now she’s being treated, and as soon as she is well she will be released back into the Gulf," said Dr. Melissa Cook with NOAA Fisheries.
Cook said that’s a happy ending made possible by a fisherman calling 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN.
“There are signs on every fishing piers, and I encourage every angler to put the rehab number in their phone," she said.
Its a simple call that can make a big difference, especially for Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle - the rarest sea turtles and the most endangered.
“Because it takes such a long time for them to hit reproductive maturity, it is really important that we’re getting them back out there, so that they can help contribute to the increase in the population,” said stranding technician Erin Mattson.
The public is invited to the release of the sea turtles on Monday. It starts at 4:30 p.m. on the beach between the I-110 loop and the Beau Rivage.
