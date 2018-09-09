Moss Point residents weigh in on potential tax increase

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - If you live in Moss Point, you could soon be paying more taxes. The city is considering a hike.
There’s a public meeting Wednesday Sept. 12, where residents are encouraged to come out and discuss this potential increase.
We reported last month Mayor Mario King proposed cutting positions and salaries, and increasing salaries for some city employees, including himself. City leaders on Wednesday will discuss increasing taxes by 5.42 mills. The current millage rate is 54.21. The increase would bring it to 59.63.
In a flyer handed to residents, the City says it’s “operating with a projected total budget revenue of $21,760,676; 20.93% or $4,555,364 of such revenue is obtained through ad valorem taxes. For next fiscal year, the proposed budget has total projected revenue of $19,688,938. Of that amount, 26% or $5,128,189 (increased mill rate of 59.63 x’s $86,000) is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.”
If passed, this means you’ll pay more taxes on your home, your automobile tag, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental real property.
Some residents said they’re not on board with the increase.
“So the whole reflection of Moss Point does need to change. But to put us in a position where we have to take more out of our check, to provide for who?" questioned citizen Sarah Crear. "The money that’s being given that isn’t being used for what it needs to anyway...Why would you raise taxes for a city that’s already impoverished? Why would you take jobs away from a city that has almost the lowest percentage of employment? Why would you put a city that’s already looking that way that it is in a position where it’s going to decline into a further state?”
Some residents had suggestions on what leaders can do to improve the city.
“Road improvements. Sewage. The drainage. Trash. You know what I’m saying? It needs to be better and cleaner in our community," said Perry Jointer.
The city will adopt its 2019 fiscal year budget on Sept. 18 at 5:15 p.m. That meeting is also open to the public.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.