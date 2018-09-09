Hundreds pay tribute to 9/11 first responders with Biloxi run

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you thought racing three miles was in the summer was challenging enough, try doing it in a full suit of firefighter equipment.
Hundreds of runners and first responders raced across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge Saturday to those who worked and died on Sept. 11, 2001.
Firefighters from departments across the southeastern United States spent plenty of time training to develop additional stamina.
“I’ve been at the station running and climbing stairs in my gear,” said firefighter Aaron Kowal.
Kowal and other runners set off from Ocean Springs Harbor to Margaritaville for the fourth Tunnels to Tower race, honoring New York firefighter Stephen Siller and countless other first responders who were committed to their jobs on 9/11.
“You know, it’s not just a New Yorker thing or New York strong," said Margaret Kling. “You come down here and you’ve got people coming together from all over the place.”
Kling is a native New Yorker and a firefighter in Louisiana. She raced for a firefighter who is now having serious medical problems following the terrorist attacks.
“The doctors can’t figure it out. All they know is that it’s an unknown neurological something, secondary to 9/11,” Kling said.
With the race falling on a weekend, it allowed more people to spend a few hours honoring the heroes who rushed into the Twin Towers that day.
"It's really something special to see," Kling said.
Once the runners crossed the finished line and were able to catch their breath, they had some interesting afterthoughts about the race.
“This is pretty easy compared to some of the training we do,” said Kling.
“It was harder than an easy day and easier than a hard day,” said Kowal.
Race organizers said about 100 more people registered this year, requiring them to call in additional help from volunteers.
