Gravel Ridge Farms recalling some cage-free eggs due to potential salmonella contamination

(RNN) – Gravel Ridge Farms is recalling some of its eggs because they could be contaminated with salmonella.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday posted the company's announcement that they're recalling the "Single Dozen and 2.5 Dozen Flats" size of their "Cage Free Large Eggs" with use-by dates of July 25, 2018, through Oct. 3, 2018.
The Universal Product Code (UPC) of the eggs is 7-06970-38444-6.
They were sold "primarily in restaurants and retail stores" in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, and were distributed between June 25, 2018, and Sept. 6, 2018. The FDA post provides a partial listing of stores that sold the eggs.
The company issued the recall after the FDA notified them that the product may have been contaminated. Reported illnesses were confirmed at locations using the eggs, according to the FDA post.
Gravel Ridge Farms has stopped producing and distributing the eggs as they and the FDA investigate what caused the potential contamination.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
It's recommended that customers who purchased the eggs discard them immediately, "regardless of the date stamped on the package." They can receive refunds from the places of purchase, according to the FDA post.
Customers with questions about the recall can contact Gravel Ridge Farms at 205-363-1105, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT.
