Tropical Storm Helene, 8th named storm of season, forms in Atlantic

(RNN) - Tropical Storm Helene formed late Friday night off the coast of Africa, one of three storms – two named – currently in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 330 miles east-southeast of Cabo Verde, an archipelago nation off the west coast of Africa.
It is heading west at 13 mph and packing maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph.
The storm is expected to gradually increase in speed and strength over the next 72 hours, possibly bringing life-threatening flash floods across the southern Cabo Verde Islands over the weekend.
Helene is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Florence is still moving westward in the Atlantic at 9 mph. It is currently about 840 miles southeast of Bermuda and 720 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum-sustained winds of 65 mph.
That storm could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents for parts of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend.
The NHC said Florence is forecast to strengthen over the weekend, becoming a hurricane again by Sunday.
A third storm, Tropical Depression Nine, is moving west-northwest at 5 mph in the eastern Atlantic. It is 1,720 miles east of the Windward Islands.
