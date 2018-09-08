Students learn from world champion as excitement builds about karate’s Olympic debut

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Karate students across the region got a chance to learn from a world champion martial arts fighter Saturday.
It’s perfect timing. The sport of karate is just two years away from making a debut in the summer Olympic games.
Dozens of students of all ages participated in a clinic at the Crossroads Church of Nazarene Gym in Ocean Springs. They were learning skills and techniques from Sensei John Fonseca, a world champion who has quite a few accomplishments under his belt. He’s a 3X’s U.S. Olympic Athlete of the Year, a 2X’s Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and a 4X’s Pan American Karate Champion.
But Saturday’s clinic wasn’t about Fonseca: it was about building the next karate champion.
“Right now, its a really exciting time for karate because karate is going to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020 at the Olympic games. So, a lot of students are getting really fired up about this opportunity, and there’s a lot of buzz and excitement in the air," said Fonseca.
That means these students could one day go for the gold. And Fonseca says what may push them to the top is what they learned this weekend - the simple details.
“A lot of kids like to do the flashy stuff with spinning kicks and all the things that they see in TV or the movies that they get excited about; however, its the basics that really win championships," he said.
Derek Pruitt, owner of Pruitt’s Martial Arts organized this clinic, with high hopes for his students.
“The great part is the students will pick up those basic techniques, and then what they’ll do is practice them, enhance them, make them better fighters and then one day, hopefully, become a world champion like Sensei Fonseca there," said Pruitt.
That’s what Landrey Seaney is aiming for. She’s a fighter, both physically and mentally.
“I plan on working hard and doing whatever it takes," she said.
The attitude of a winner.
“Everybody can do karate, and if they want to compete at the highest level, and just like in any sport, they’ve got to put everything in to it, and never give up," said Fonseca.
Saturday was Fonseca’s first time visiting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He said he plans on visiting again soon, especially to escape the cold winters in Chicago where he lives.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.