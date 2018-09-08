Seafood festival returns to Biloxi for 37th year

Happening Saturday and Sunday on the Biloxi Town Green

By Lindsay Knowles | September 8, 2018

It’s a celebration of Gulf Coast seafood and it’s happening this weekend. It’s the 37th annual Biloxi Seafood Festival, which features everything from shrimp to fish to crawfish and more, all cooked up in a variety of delicious dishes.

It's an opportunity for South Mississippi to celebrate and honor all things seafood on the Coast, including the history of the seafood industry.

Dozens of vendors will be out, selling arts and crafts along with different seafood dishes.

Chef Dani is serving up her famous Shrimp & Grits Biloxi Seafood Festival, September 8 & 9, at Biloxi Town Green. This will sell out fast! Don't miss out!

Chef Sherman from Exclusive Dining & Catering Co. will be offering Shrimp Nachos. You have try these!

On Sunday, the festival will hold its annual gumbo contest. For just $10, you can sample professional and amateur gumbo recipes from teams competing in different categories, like People's Choice and Best of Show.

Musicians from across the region will also be there providing local flavor for people’s enjoyment. On Saturday, the bands playing include Back Alley, Miles Flatt, and Prince tribute band Purple Masquerade. Sunday, attendees can expect to hear the jazzy sounds of the Blackwater Brass Band and Unfazed.

Miles Flatt will hit the Biloxi Seafood Festival stage at 4p.m. on Saturday! Who is excited?!?!

The festival is hosted each year by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser.

The festival is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets to attend both days, including the gumbo contest, are $20. For a one-day pass, admission is $10. No re-entry will be allowed after 4 p.m. Ticket prices do not include food from the vendors. Those dishes are sold separately.

Get your tickets!

