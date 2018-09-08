Race for the Cure floods Jones Park in pink

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A wave of pink-clad runners made their way through Gulfport Saturday morning. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is an event with two main goals: to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.
Hundreds of participants gathered at Jones Park, decked out in pink. That's where the race began. It's also where people came together, smiling with gratitude for the survivors of breast cancer that are still here and hugging one another as they remembered those who did not make it.
The Susan G. Komen race pays tribute to loved ones who died from breast cancer. It's also a race that empowers survivors and those suffering to keep fighting.
Saturday's event, which was the fifth annual race in Gulfport, featured honorary chairs Dorothy and Sally Ann Roberts. It's a cause especially close to their hearts after their sister, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, fought breast cancer several years ago.
"Dorothy and I are thrilled to do this because we realize that Susan Komen is doing so much to save lives and they are allowing women to get that early screening they need," said Sally-Ann. "It's that early screening that allowed our sister Robin to be here with us today, along with the research."
Dorothy says they are honored to play a role in the fundraising event. "If we can help other women get through this time in their life, that's important. And I think it's a wonderful thing to be a part of Susan G. Komen."
Komen officials say they hope to raise $100,000 at this year’s event. The money raised at this event stays mostly on the Coast, they say.
