Page 13: Hancock County Historical Society

“We share everything. We tell people, don’t put anything in a public file or donate it that you don’t want everyone to know because we do share these things with everybody,” Coleman said. Katherine, or Kate Lobrano’s family donated the home to the Historical Society. Period furnishings give visitors a look at another era. An impressive collection of arrowheads and other artifacts provide the story of the time when Native Americans populated this area, and countless photographs capture various points in time.