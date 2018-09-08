Page 13: Hancock County Historical Society

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Kate Lobrano House, a Victorian style cottage on Cue Street in downtown Bay St. Louis, is home of the Hancock County Historical Society. Inside visitors will find photographs, public records, personal effects and a whole lot more. “The purpose of the Hancock County Historical Society is to collect and preserve the history of Hancock County,” said Eddie Coleman.
The society provides resources for people to come in and conduct research into family heritage and information about the people and places who helped form Hancock County. Much of the material is donated, and all of it is available for public consumption.
“We share everything. We tell people, don’t put anything in a public file or donate it that you don’t want everyone to know because we do share these things with everybody,” Coleman said. Katherine, or Kate Lobrano’s family donated the home to the Historical Society. Period furnishings give visitors a look at another era. An impressive collection of arrowheads and other artifacts provide the story of the time when Native Americans populated this area, and countless photographs capture various points in time.
The Historical society is on a mission to preserve the information on its web site forever. And technology may help them do this.
Technology allows people to access information from anywhere on the planet, and the society wants to make all of their resources available to people on a computer. “Our goal is to have everything we have written down digitized and put on our web site, so it is free and open to people throughout the United States,” Coleman explained.
