Pascagoula wins Singing River Classic, Homecoming Queen kicks game-winner, other week four action

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As the old saying goes, when two arch-rivals meet, you can throw the record books out the window. In week four of high school football on the Coast, that concept certainly held true at War Memorial Stadium.
Pascagoula (1-3) entered the 2018 Singing River Classic without a win to their name, but came away with a gritty 25-22 victory over Gautier, handing the Gators (3-1) their first loss of the year. The Panthers stormed out to an 18-0 halftime lead before doing just enough to hold on to victory, their ninth-straight over Gautier.
Meanwhile, a storybook ending unfolded in Ocean Springs. Having already won the title of Homecoming Queen, senior kicker Kaylee Foster won the Greyhounds' homecoming game as well. Having kicked two field goals in regulation, Foster made the difference in overtime, as her extra point gave Ocean Springs (2-2) a thrilling 13-12 win over George County (1-3).
West Harrison evened up their record at 2-2 with a 21-0 shutout over Pass Christian (1-3).
On a night filled with several missed scoring opportunities due to penalties, St. Martin (3-1) managed to get enough points on the scoreboard, getting the 22-7 road victory over St. Stanislaus (0-3).
Hitting the road for their first true road game of the season, Long Beach (2-1) outlasted a high-scoring affair against Vancleave (2-2).
Gulfport (3-1) bounced back in a big way from their loss to Archbishop Rummel last week, making the long drive to Picayune (2-2) and coming away with a nail-biting 37-35 victory. Junior running back Tyran Gable provided the WLOX Play of the Night with his 49-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter.
In what was one of the most anticipated week four games in the entire state of Mississippi, East Central rallied from a 13-point first quarter deficit to come back and beat the defending Class 3A State Champion Jeff Davis County 35-27. The Hornets (3-0) are now the only remaining undefeated team on the Coast.
A road trip to Alabama proved to be an unhappy one as Moss Point fell to Spanish Fort 41-7. The Tigers (1-3) have now dropped three straight since their season-opening victory over Pascagoula.
You can find a full list of our area week four scores at this link.
