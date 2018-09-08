First, she was crowned homecoming queen. Then, she kicked the winning field goal.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Kaylee Foster has made quite the name for herself in Greyhound Nation and for good reason.
The senior was crowned the 2018 Ocean Springs High School homecoming queen at halftime during Friday’s game. A short time later, she kicked the game-winning extra point to beat the George County Rebels.
Thanks to Foster, the team beat the Rebels 13-12. Seven of the 13 points came from two Foster field goals and the game-winning extra point in overtime.
Check out her winning field goal kick in this video:
The athlete may be shaking things up on the football field; however, soccer is her first love.
So how does the star of Ocean Spring’s homecoming game celebrate on the day after? She spent Saturday morning taking the ACT before preparing for Saturday night’s big homecoming dance.
Congratulations Kaylee!
