Miss Mississippi sings in final night of preliminary competition at Miss America

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY (WLBT) - Friday night was the final night of preliminary competition at Miss America.
Miss Mississippi, Asya Branch, competed in Talent singing “The Impossible Dream”.
Thursday night, she competed in Evening Gown and Wednesday, On Stage Interview.
The winners Friday night...for Talent, Miss Indiana Lydia Tremaine. For On Stage Interview, Miss Massachusetts, Gabriela Taveras.
Saturday contestants will participate in the ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ Parade.
Miss America 2019 will be crowned Sunday night.
