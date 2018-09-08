Hundreds venture out to Rally for Recovery in Marshall Park

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The second annual Rally for Recovery in Marshall Park in Ocean Springs saw a big turnout Saturday. It’s an event that brings together recovering addicts and the community.
“I was a drug addict for about 20 years," said Shane Garrard with Region One Mental Health.
“I am a person in long term recovery, and for me that means I haven’t used opioids since February 2016," added Angela Mallette with Stand Up Mississippi.
It’s a common theme you may hear at the Rally to Recovery as recovering addicts share stories.
“The story that we hear often is parents. It’s really hard for parents to step back because the way they want to help their child is actually contributing to them staying in their addiction," said Andrea Bufkin with El Roi Ministries.
El Roi Ministries teamed up with Stand Up Mississippi for the event.
“The idea is just to get out information, so people are aware of the resources that are available and able to talk face to face to get some information from them," said Greg Bufkin with El Roi Ministries.
In its first year, the event had 12 organizations offering information. Greg said the community involvement has doubled.
“We started last year and had 12 program and had about 200 people. This year we’ve got around 45 programs and 400 people coming through, so it’s been, the Lord has really blessed us as far as helping things to grow," Greg said.
“You get to watch people change their lives. You get to watch the miracle happen with individuals," Shane added.
Shane and Angela both turned their recovery journey into a career, each taking on roles to help those just like them.
“We want to just share for families and individuals. There’s hope out there. There’s changes. There are chances for you to get better," added Angela.
Burgers and hotdogs were served at the event. Folks also enjoyed live music and a wealth of information.
