Hot and humid with isolated showers

By Eric Jeansonne | September 7, 2018 at 9:12 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 9:02 AM

Expect a typical hot summer day across South Mississippi with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to low 100s. A few hit and miss storms are possible in the afternoon.

The tropics are very active. Florence may threaten the East Coast as a major category 4 hurricane late next week. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Helene formed off the coast of Africa is expected to become a hurricane and curve out to sea. Tropical depression Nine will likely become Isaac is expected to become a hurricane before moving into the Caribbean late next week.