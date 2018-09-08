Hot and humid with isolated showers

Expect a typical hot summer day across South Mississippi with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to low 100s. A few hit and miss storms are possible in the afternoon.
The tropics are very active. Florence may threaten the East Coast as a major category 4 hurricane late next week. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Helene formed off the coast of Africa is expected to become a hurricane and curve out to sea. Tropical depression Nine will likely become Isaac is expected to become a hurricane before moving into the Caribbean late next week.