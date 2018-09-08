Catholic faithful demand change after sex abuse scandals

In this Aug. 26, 2018 photo, Rob Super, right, holds a sign as nearly two dozen people gather outside the Cathedral of St. Paul in St. Paul, Minn., to demand action from the Catholic Church and show solidarity for victims of abuse. Members of the Catholic laity are raising their voices in prayer and protest after new revelations of sex abuse by priests and allegations of cover-ups by church leaders. From petitions that demand answers to prayer vigils that spanned several cities, Catholic faithful are taking action, saying it's now up to the laity to confront the culture of clericalism that has allowed sex abuse to persist. (Scott Takushi, Pioneer Press via AP)