2018 WLOX Senior Fair

September 7, 2018 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 1:25 PM

LATEST NEWS

USM Gulf Park students settle into new student housing

USM Gulf Park students settle into new student housing

Students at Southern Miss' Gulf Park Campus are settling into new dorm rooms as the fall semester gets underway. It's the first student housing the Coast branch of the university has ever had.
By 

Jonathan Brannan

2h 2h
Third and final defendant sentenced for placing skimmers at Coast ATMs

Third and final defendant sentenced for placing skimmers at Coast ATMs

The third and final defendant convicted for placing a skimmer at D'Iberville ATM will spend the next 39 months in prison and is ordered to pay more than $40,000 in fees to a victim.
By 

Lindsay Knowles

2h 2h
Cher ready to ‘turn back time’ in Biloxi on Superbowl weekend

Cher ready to ‘turn back time’ in Biloxi on Superbowl weekend

Cher will perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, the night before the big game.
By 

Lindsay Knowles

3h 3h
Hot and humid today

Hot and humid today

Less cloud cover today will lead to hotter and more humid conditions. However, a few pop up showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon.
By 

Wesley Williams

3h 3h
President Trump to hold rally in Jackson

President Trump to hold rally in Jackson

President Donald Trump will speak on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Mississippi Coliseum.
By 

Lindsay Knowles

8:39 AM 8:39 AM
2018 WLOX Senior Fair

2018 WLOX Senior Fair

The 2018 WLOX Senior Fair is taking place October 9th from 9am until 1pm at the Biloxi Civic Center.
7:45 AM 7:45 AM
Friday forecast: Fewer showers expected

Friday forecast: Fewer showers expected

Today brings hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area.
By 

Wesley Williams

4:33 AM 4:33 AM
WLOX Player of the Week: Biloxi QB Cincere Jupiter

  WLOX Player of the Week: Biloxi QB Cincere Jupiter

Biloxi quarterback Cincere Jupiter wins WLOX Player of the Week honors for his four-touchdown performance against Stone.
By 

Patrick Clay

September 6 September 6