WLOX Player of the Week: Biloxi QB Cincere Jupiter

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - After watching Cincere Jupiter throw just one more completion (three) than interceptions (two) in their 6-0 loss to East Central, Biloxi head coach Katlan French wanted to see his quarterback bounce back.
Well, mission accomplished.
In their 37-14 bounce-back victory against Stone (0-2) in the Friday Night Football Showdown Game of the Month, Jupiter completed 12 of his 20 passes for 204 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. His performance earned him WLOX Player of the Week honors.
“We really needed him to do a lot better, and I really thought that he would," French said. "I know his attitude, I know the kid, so I figured he was gonna come out and compete, do everything he could and he did. He executed a lot better, and as a team offensively we executed a lot better.”
Jupiter agreed, attributing his individual success to the offense as a whole.
“We were great everywhere. Great play-calling, blocking, everything," Jupiter said. "We had great communication, where we kind of struggled the week before with that. That was our biggest thing the week before.”
Jupiter and the Indians (2-1) are off this Friday, before hosting Northshore (LA) on Friday, September 14.
