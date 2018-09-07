UAB employees injured in bus crash in northwest AL

Winston County, AL (WBRC) - More than two dozen UAB employees were involved in a bus wreck in Winston County while on a retreat.
UAB says the 26 employees and a bus driver were involved in the crash. We’re told the employees were pediatric residents returning from a retreat at Camp McDowell.
Twenty-three people have been treated at UAB, including two who were transferred from Cullman Regional Medical Center. A total of 16 patients have been examined and released. Conditions of the remaining patients continue to range from good to serious.
“No one expects it to hit right at home like this, to have your own trainees and colleagues to be involved in it, but as all physicians we learn from our own experiences and learn the most when either our loved ones or we ourselves are patients,” said Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dead of the UAB School of Medicine.
The residents had just finished a retreat at Camp McDowell. At the time of the wreck, they were on their way to the director of the program’s home for a final social event.
The bus involved is a Blazer Express vehicle operated by First Transit. A statement from First Transit says the bus says driver was put on administrative leave pending investigation. The driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck.
UAB trauma surgeon Dr. Jeff Karby said those transported to UAB went straight to the trauma bay.
“Out trauma team evaluated those patients . We are trying to diagnosis those injuries and identify any particular life-threatening injuries,” he said.
