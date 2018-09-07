Third and final defendant sentenced for placing skimmers at Coast ATMs

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The third and final defendant convicted for placing a skimmer at D'Iberville ATM will spend the next 39 months in prison and is ordered to pay more than $40,000 in fees to a victim.
Claudio Fontes Ferreira, who is also known as Michael Camargo Stanford, was sentenced Friday to federal prison. According to the Department of Justice, Ferreira is in the country illegally from Brazil.
The 31-year-old was convicted of fraud in connection with access devices. In addition to serving 39 months in federal prison, he was also ordered to pay $46,265 in restitution to the victim, as well as three years of supervised release.
The conviction stems from a crime committed Dec. 7, 2017, in D'Iberville. Officers reported seeing a Lincoln Navigator leaving Keesler Federal Credit Union's ATM on Automall Parkway. The vehicle matched the description of one officers were looking for that was believed to have placed skimmers at a Gulfport ATM.
The D'Iberville officers stopped the SUV and searched it, where they found black electrical and double-sided tape, box cutters, credit cards in alias names, a card with sandpaper attached to it, other credit cards, gift cards, and a micro SD card.
Investigators then searched the Keesler ATM, where they found a skimmer that had the privacy shield cut off so that a camera placed above could see the ATM keypad as customers enter their account PIN numbers.
Ferreira, along with two others that were in the vehicle were arrested. The other two were found guilty of possession of device-making equipment. They were each convicted earlier this year.
Taise Braganca Moscon, 26, an illegal alien who is also from Brazil, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on June 11 to 13 months in federal prison. Co-defendant Rodrigo D. Ferrareze, 37, of Delray Beach, FL, pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 18 to serve ten months in federal prison.
