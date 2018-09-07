Steak & Steak event spotlights impact the Boys & Girls Club makes on Jackson County

Pascagoula, MS (WLOX) - Lifting up the children of Jackson County was of the goals of one of the year’s biggest fundraisers.
On Thursday in Pascagoula, the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County hosted its annual Steak and Steak Dinner.
The 26th annual event paid tribute to the club, its members and the positive impact the Boys and Girls Club makes in the community.
“It brings the community together with our children,” said Catherine Glaude, Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County CEO. “A lot of the people don’t know about the Boys and Girls Club because they don’t use the service. When these people come and see the children, they fall in love with the kids. And because of what our community does in Jackson County, we can have safe places like the Boys and Girls Club.”
Dr. Tyler Sexton with Singing River Hospital served as the keynote speaker. Sexton travels all over making motivational speeches.
According to Glaude, the Club was hoping to raise around $45,000.
