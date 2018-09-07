MDOT review traffic problems at I-10′s Exit 28

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -
A construction project will soon get underway to address what is being called a critical situation.
If you’ve ever exited or entered the interstate at the Long Beach exit, number 28, chances are you’ve encountered excessive traffic. It’s been classified a dangerous situation.
MDOT has agreed to get to work at Exit 28 to find a solution to a dangerous traffic problem where Beatline and County Farm Roads are experiencing increasing congestion.
“The traffic is not regulated by lights, therefore you’ve got increased traffic trying to get on to this road. It creates a danger. It’s an accident looking for a place to happen I’m concerned someone is going to get hurt or killed,” said Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner.
One problem is the huge Love Truck Stop located right here at this interchange. Both Gulfport and Long Beach have passed resolutions asking MDOT to fix the problem. The Department of Transportation has agreed
“They’re going to come in and put in additional lanes under the highway so they can install traffic signals. That will allow traffic to enter county farm road,” according to Ladner.
The problem is exacerbated in the morning and afternoon. “What aggravates the situation is West Harrison High School with morning and evening traffic causes congestion,” Ladner said.
The set up at Canal road will serve as a model. “We need to do the same here to control and regulate to get traffic on and off the highway. That way the traffic signals like at canal road can be installed here,” said Ladner.
Harrison County hopes work on the project gets underway within the next ten months.
