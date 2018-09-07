PRCC scores first but can’t keep momentum against No. 1 EMCC

Callis completed 15 of 34 passes for 131 yards with three interceptions. Three different receivers caught multiple passes for PRCC. Brice led the Wildcats with six receptions for 48 yards. K.J. Breland (Brooklyn; Forrest County AHS) had a team-high 55 receiving yards on five catches. Tyler Polk (St. Martin) finished with three receptions for 28 yards. Thompson finished the game with 54 yards rushing on 17 carries. PRCC’s 10 points were the first EMCC has allowed this year after winning 50-0 in their season opener against then No. 13 Hinds Community College.