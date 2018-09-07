Pensacola Evens Series With Game Two Win

The Blue Wahoos extended their lead in the seventh when Gutierrez helped his own cause at the plate. Gavin LaValley began the frame with a leadoff walk, and Taylor Featherston reached base following a wild pitch after swinging through strike three. A third wild pitch in the inning from RHP Miguel Sanchez placed the runners at second and third with one out for Gutierrez who doubled to right centerfield, extending the lead to 4-0.