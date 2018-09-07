Pascagoula residents question tax increase without vote

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - As Pascagoula leaders try to dig the city out of a $14 million debt, residents are wrestling with how to afford higher tax bills, and some citizens are wondering why they don’t get to vote on raising taxes.
One man asked that question at Thursday’s meeting and quoted state law that says any increase over 10 percent must be put to a vote.
But the city attorney quickly explained that law doesn’t apply in Pascagoula’s case. The reason is because the bulk of the tax hike is to cover debt, and no vote is required.
The tax hike breaks down like this: of the 14.45 mill increase, 4.2 mills will go toward the city’s operational budget. The remaining 10.25 mills will go toward digging the city out of its financial hole.
In all, the tax increase will add up to $3,359,748.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.