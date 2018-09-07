Officials concerned over money leaving Pearl River County

PICAYUNE, MS (WLOX) - A recent economic profile from Mississippi State University shows an alarming trend in Pearl River County. Nearly 40 percent of the money made by Pearl River County residents is leaving the county.
Officials are working on plans to keep that money at home.
“Economic development is a very important thing in Pearl River County, and we want you to spend your money here when you can,” said District 4 Supervisor Farren Moeller.
He is concerned about the many that is getting away from Pearl River County's coffers.
“It’s so easy to be irratated over that,” Moeller said. “The money goes to the state, and we get some of it back. But the money we lose forever is when people just go across the county line and buy school clothes, buy food, buy cars. That’s money that we can’t spend on your roads. That’s money that we can’t spend on your schools.”
Laci Lee with the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce thinks local shops can help.
“We’re encouraging our businesses here in Picayune and Poplarville area to keep their businesses beautiful inside and out,” said Lee. “Be accessible to their customers. Have great hours, so they can come after work.”
She says while the county’s median income is higher than the state average, the issue is that many residents work outside the county.
“We have about fifty five thousand here in our county, countywide,” said Lee. “And we’re seeing that most people in the county drive about thirty five to forty minutes to go to work, so they’re utilizing goods and services outside of the area they live in.”
Lee hopes the family-friendly events in the county will entice people to stop and shop as well.
"We don't ever want our residents to think they have to ever go outside the county or city to enjoy things," said Lee. "We have movies at the amphitheatre here out on Crosby Commons. We have so many different events that they can stay inside the county to enjoy."
Moeller says anything residents need can be found inside the county, and he hopes to see more people shopping at home.
