Long Beach teacher rewarded for encouraging STEM learning

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Encouraging students to learn STEM-related-skills pays off for a Long Beach teacher and her school.
Harper McCaughan Elementary gifted teacher Carly Parker is one of 100 recipients across the country awarded the Voya Financial Unsung Hero award.
The award goes to teachers using innovative ideas to help students get inspired about STEM learning.
“To keep up in the global market today for our kids, so that they can have employment when they get older. STEM is really the way to go with science and math careers,” Parker said. “It’s just an unbelievable open market of careers out there that are not being field.”
Parker encourages her students to use their creativity to help others in the school learn learn about STEM.
“The students will immerse themselves in actually learning about STEM, and they’ll take that information and create videos for the rest of their peers at the school here for the teachers to use in the classrooms,” Parker said.
As part of the award Harper McCaughan is getting a $2,000 grant and could receive more. Parker plans to use the money to buy I-pads and other STEM-related supplies.
