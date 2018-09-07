Friday forecast: Fewer showers expected

High pressure over the southeast region will help us to see fewer showers into Saturday as well. But, the weather pattern could become wetter by next week. In the tropics, we’re tracking Florence moving west and still not forecast to impact the U.S. though it could come close late next week. Also watching two disturbances east of Florence, Tropical Wave 92L and Tropical Wave 93L, that both will likely become depressions or storms by Saturday. At this time, there are no tropical impacts expected to the Gulf Coast region. But, we’ll be watching. So stay tuned for updates.