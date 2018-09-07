Dentist gives toddler 8 crowns instead of 1, report says

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB/CNN) – Some in a Connecticut community are upset that a dentist remains in practice after a troubling report from the state.
In 2016, the dentist put eight crowns on a 3-year-old's teeth instead of the single crown requested by the mother, according to the state Department of Public Health report.
Officials did a two-year investigation and concluded the work was unneeded and medically unsound. The state disciplined the dentist, but some in the community want his license revoked.
Ammar Idlibi, a dentist with Kids Dental Care, was reprimanded by the state Wednesday for violating patient care guidelines.
In the health department report, the mother said she was never consulted on the extra crowns her daughter got in 2016.
Idlibi said the mother had given him permission to treat whatever decay he found during the operation, the Associated Press reported.
Calling the treatment "aggressive," Idlibi explained he didn't want to expose the girl to general anesthesia more than once.
The final report reveals other dentists found several of the girl's teeth appeared to have no decay at all.
Idlibi was fined $10,000 and was given three years of probation, which requires outside supervision. He must also take an ethics course.
Idlibi declined to give reporters a comment Thursday when asked for his side of the story.
