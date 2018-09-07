Cher ready to ‘turn back time’ in Biloxi on Superbowl weekend

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - She's been a pop icon since the 70s and now she's headed to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to help celebrate a big Super Bowl weekend.
Cher will perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, the night before the big game.
It's the 72-year-old diva's Here We Go Again tour, which is taking her across the United States next year. Cher is expected to perform her biggest hits along with some new songs from her ABBA tribute album Dancing Queen, which will be released on Sept. 28 and is currently available for pre-order.
It’s the first time in five years that Cher has gone tour. Instead, she’s been in Las Vegas keeping busy with doing a series of residencies, as well as shining on the big screen in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 on Live Nation’s website, while Citi card members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale tickets on Wednesday Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
Just in case you want to practice belting out the lyrics before she arrives on the Gulf Coast, here is Cher’s iconic “If I could Turn Back Time” video:
Here is the complete list of the Here We Go Again tour dates:
Jan. 17, 2019: Germain Arena in Ft. Myers, FL
Jan. 19, 2019: BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 21, 2019: Amway Center in Orlando, FL
Jan. 23, 2019: Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
Jan. 25, 2019: Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, GA
Jan. 27, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Jan. 29, 2019: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC
Jan. 31, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Feb. 2, 2019: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS
Feb. 4, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
Feb. 6, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH
Feb. 8, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL
Feb. 10, 2019: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Feb. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Feb. 14, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
Apr. 18, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Apr. 20, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
Apr. 22, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
Apr. 24, 2019: Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
Apr. 26, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Apr. 28, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA
Apr. 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center
May 2, 2019: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
May 3, 2019: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
May 8, 2019: Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI Van
May 10, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
May 12, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
May 14, 2019: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE
May 16, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD
May 18, 2019: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.