Biloxi High experiencing problems with air conditioning

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Parents are expressing concerns after learning Biloxi High School is having issues with their air conditioning unit, and students are having to learn in what one parent called a “stifling hot” classroom.
A Biloxi High teacher confirmed the school is having issues with their air conditioning.
District public information officer Jennifer Pyron said the school is in the process of replacing the current chiller with a new $4.5 million one.
“While that's going on, we've brought in a temporary chiller to support the old unit,” Pyron said. “Last night, the temporary chiller shut down, and it's taken most of today to get it back up to speed.”
Pyron said the school is bringing in another temporary chiller over the weekend and will completely shut down the old unit.
“We expect to have our new, permanent chiller completely up and running by November. While we’ve been working on this project, our high school has maintained a temperature of 74 this school year with the exception of today," Pyron said.
