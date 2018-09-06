Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms

For Wednesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms especially from late morning through the afternoon hours. A few of today’s thunderstorms could turn strong and produce locally heavy rainfall of 2 to 3 inches in less than hour, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph.
The threat of locally heavy rainfall with these thunderstorms could produce street flooding issues in low lying and poor drainage areas. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s by the afternoon.
Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms overnight. Lows in the 70s.
As Gordon pulls to our north, farther inland, we can expect perhaps a more few showers and thunderstorms today associated with trailing feeder bands on the bottom side of that system. Looks like fewer showers heading into Friday into the weekend.
In the tropics, Florence remains a strong hurricane moving west in the central Atlantic Ocean. And a disturbance behind Florence will likely become the next depression or a storm by tomorrow. There is also yet another disturbance behind that one that will move off of Africa and could become a depression or a storm this weekend or next week. At this time, there are no tropical threats to the U.S. But, stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.