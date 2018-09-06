Suspect shot by Gulfport officer during investigation identified

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police have released the identity of the man shot by an officer during a shooting investigation last Tuesday.
Joshua Deandrea Jones, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon after a felony conviction, according to Sgt. Clay Fulks.
Demas Creceto Booker II, 22, was also arrested during the incident for an outstanding MDOC warrant.
Jones was shot at least once by an officer when, as the department reports, he was armed with a gun and being confrontational. Jones has since been treated and released from the hospital.
On Sept. 4 around 3 p.m., Gulfport police were out investigating a number of shootings in the area of West Birch Drive in Gulfport. While Booker was being taken into custody, Jones reportedly jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.
Jones and Booker are being held at the Harrison County Jail.
