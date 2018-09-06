High winds damage homes in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - People in the Caesar Community in Hancock County are assessing the damage from high winds around 4 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters with the Leetown Volunteer Fire Department say about 10-12 homes in the areas of Briarcliff, East Fork, Long Vue and Sleepy Hollow had minor damage.
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam is surveying the damage after reports of a funnel cloud in that area. Adam said the damage he’s found is minor- shingles off roofs and a destroyed shed.
No injuries were reported. Residents say it looked like a tornado. However, what they saw was a funnel cloud.
