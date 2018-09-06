Developers offer ideas for the future of Biloxi’s Pt. Cadet

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi city officials are looking at ways to bring in development that could alter the face, and the use of the Point Cadet.
Tuesday, there was a packed room at city hall as two directors of the non-profit Waterfront Center showed slide after slide of other waterfront developments, and how Pt. Cadet could become a vibrant draw for locals and tourists alike.
“It could take varied forms: commercial, mixed use, recreation, artistic. And have room for natural values, plantings, and so forth,” said Dick Rigby with The Waterfront Center.
“There’s not one formula for success. But one of the things that we’re trying to promote is public accessibility to the water. The people have the right to get to the water, to touch it, to see it,” said Ann Breen with The Waterfront Center.
Michael Bosarge comes to fish at Pt. Cadet almost every day. He agrees that something needs to be done.
“I would like to see them do some type of development or something,” Bosarge said. “They used to have the Pt. Cadet down here when I was younger. I’d like to see them do something like that again.”
Plans could include a parking garage, and raised attractions. Even new fishing piers and a floating dock marina are in the mix. Funding could come from BP oil spill damage money, Restore Act money from BP, and even money from the Tidelands Fund. But it’s going to take more than that.
“Well, the key is to attract private investors to join with the local government and the state government and making some big transformational projects that would bring jobs and tax base expansion,” Biloxi City Attorney Gerald Blessey said.
However, a word of caution comes from Louis Skrmetta, who makes his living from the water. Simple might be better.
“I don’t want to see too much in the way of a development because I think we’re vulnerable right here. I think you need to build something that can handle a hurricane. Maybe have portable food service operations and vendors that can come in on a temporary basis,” Skrmetta said.
City officials say it will be months, if not years before anything actually comes to Pt. Cadet. It would probably take that long to secure public and private finding for any venture.
By the way, if you want to weigh in about the future of Pt. Cadet, another meeting is set for Friday morning at city hall, starting at 10am.
