Casinos get glimpse at MS sports book gamble

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As the NFL gets ready to kick off the 2018 season tonight, new data from the Mississippi Gaming Commission gives us a peek at what sports books may mean for coast casinos. The Mississippi Gaming Commission’s executive director just saw a report that tallied sports book receipts from every casino around the state. He told us the report says from August 1st through the end of Labor Day weekend, gamblers bet $9.8 million at sports books. That’s not how much they won, or how much the casinos made off the bets. That’s simply how much money people bet.