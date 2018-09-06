Burt Reynolds, whose charming smile and iconic laugh entertained us through decades, is dead at 82

Reynolds scored another major role as the lead in the “Smokey and the Bandit” series, which seemed to perfectly fit his image as a smooth and sharply sarcastic country boy with a disregard for authority. He tapped his athletic background to play star football player-turned-inmate “Paul Crewe” in “The Longest Yard.” Reynolds also starred alongside singer and actress Dolly Parton in “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”