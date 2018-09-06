Biloxi police: Suspect wanted for stealing gun from car

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - This Biloxi Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say stole a gun from someone’s car.
The incident took place on Miller Street in Biloxi on August 27 between 1-8 a.m., police say. The department received a report later that day.
Surveillance images of the suspect were recovered from the scene.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
