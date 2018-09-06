Backpack Buddies provides weekend meal for students in Pascagoula School District

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - According to Feeding America, more than 41 million Americans struggle with hunger with many of those being children.
However, the Backpack Buddies group in Jackson County is working to change that one meal at a time.
Thursday, the group cooked more than 150 Pork Butts for students in the Pascagoula School District. It helps feed more than 300 children critical meals every weekend.
"This is a very big deal to them,” said Colleen Larson, Backpack Buddies organizer. “Some of these kids, what they get at school is all they get to eat. So, to be able to give them food to get them the weekend is important.”
Larson added the kids look forward to this food every Friday.
“We usually deliver them either Thursday or Friday to be put into the kids' backpacks to be sent home. And if we’re late, they know it,” she said. “They’re in the office waiting for us. They know when the food is coming. You can’t learn if you’re hungry, or if you’re sitting in class with a stomachache or a headache. The school district does a great job of feeding them free breakfast and free lunch. This is just so they can get through the weekend when they’re at home."
By noon Thursday, Backpack Buddies already sold more than 1.200 lunches during their one fundraiser of the year.
