Stay connected with WLOX on ROKU and Amazon Fire

September 4, 2018 at 12:42 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 3:39 PM

You can watch WLOX through the popular streaming devices ROKU and Amazon Fire! Now you have two more options to make sure you never miss your local news and weather reports.

On our ROKU and Amazon Fire apps, you’ll be able to watch LIVE newscasts. Looking for the latest forecast? As always, the WLOX First Alert Weather Team has you covered.

Ready to get started? Here’s how you can watch:

Our ROKU channel is FREE!

  1. You will need to purchase a ROKU device. There are a couple different choices. Either a ROKU stick or a ROKU TV will work.
  2. Connect your device to the internet.
  3. Search “WLOX” in the search bar on your TV and add our channel.
  4. STAY CONNECTED.

Our Amazon Fire channel is FREE!

  1. You will need to purchase an Amazon Fire device. There are a couple different choices. Either an Amazon Fire stick or an Amazon Fire TV will work.
  2. Connect your device to the internet.
  3. Search “WLOX” in the search bar on your TV and add our channel.
  4. STAY CONNECTED.

